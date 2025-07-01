Rashmika Mandanna drops back-to-back biggies: Here’s what’s coming

Rashmika Mandanna has become a name that resonates from Hyderabad to Mumbai, Bengaluru to Chennai. Whether it’s her wide-eyed charm, fierce onscreen energy, or the way she effortlessly moves between languages and genres, Rashmika has now become a phenomenon.

And if her upcoming slate of films is any indication, she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Mysaa

Among the most talked-about announcements is ‘Mysaa’, a female-led action thriller that puts Rashmika front and centre. With the spotlight squarely on her, the film promises to break away from the usual mold of male-dominated action flicks.

Rashmika, as Mysaa, isn’t playing second fiddle to anyone. Instead, she leads from the front, delivering grit, grace, and plenty of firepower.

Early glimpses suggest stylised action, a tightly wound narrative, and a role that might just be her most layered yet.

Pushpa 3

You can’t talk about Rashmika Mandanna without mentioning ‘Pushpa’. As Srivalli, she captured hearts across the country with a performance that was both earthy and electric.

After ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, the franchise is gearing up for its third instalment, ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage’.

Her chemistry with Allu Arjun became the heartbeat of the earlier films. Now, with ‘The Rampage’, expectations are sky-high. Will Srivalli rise further? Will her role deepen in the power struggle of the red sanders smuggling world?

Animal Park

The ‘Animal’ universe stunned audiences with its emotional intensity and high-octane storytelling. Now, in ‘Animal Park’, Rashmika reunites with Ranbir Kapoor for a sequel that promises to dial everything up a notch. If the original film explored love, loss, and brutality, the sequel is expected to dig even deeper.

Thama

Never one to stay in a comfort zone, Rashmika is also diving into ‘Thama’, a horror comedy that plays with genre in refreshing ways. While the title and concept may have regional roots, the film is being made with a pan-Indian audience in mind.

Expect humour laced with scares, local folklore reimagined for broader appeal, and Rashmika bringing her signature blend of warmth and expressiveness to the screen. After dramas and action, this genre detour might just show yet another shade of her versatility.