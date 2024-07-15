Rapper 50 Cent has unusual response to Trump’s attempted assassination

Things got out of hand on July 13 in Pennsylvania after former U.S. President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt. While Trump, the speculated Republican presidential candidate, was addressing the crowd, he dodged a bullet aimed at him. The round, fired by 20-year-old sniper Thomas Matthew Crooks, grazed Trump’s ear, and blood trickled down his neck. Trump is now fine. Soon after the potentially fatal incident, surprisingly enough, the rapper 50 Cent began trending. Here is why.

Reacting to this unexpected occurrence, rapper 50 cent took to X and wrote, “Trump gets shot, and now I’m trending.” Accompanying the caption, the rapper shared a photoshopped poster of Trump’s face superimposed over his own in the promotional material for the hit song “Get Rich or Die Tryin.” Netizens are unsure how to react to Trump’s face edited over the rapper’s shirtless body.

Trump gets shot and now I’m trending ‍♂️ • https://t.co/V3LJsr0f6A pic.twitter.com/UKQZb6gles Advertisement — 50cent (@50cent) July 14, 2024

Further, to pay tribute to the former president, 50 Cent also used the edited poster as the backdrop during his Boston concert that same night while performing his superhit track “Many Men” from his debut album. Since then, clips from his show have gone viral on the internet.

For those who may not know, “Many Men” is about the rapper’s own encounter with death when he was shot multiple times in Queens, NY, in 2000. The track features the lyrics: “Many men wish death upon me / Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can’t see / I’m tryin’ to be what I’m destined to be.” 50 Cent was shot nine times in his hand, arm, hip, legs, chest, and face, leaving him hospitalized as he required multiple surgeries to save his life.

After the rapper’s tweet and concert videos went viral, fans have humorously suggested that the former U.S. president should walk out with “Many Men” playing in the background.