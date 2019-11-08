Actor Ranveer Singh took his fans back to the nineties by tweeting a few lines of the hit song “What is mobile number” from the Govinda-starrer Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

On Thursday, Ranveer Singh took to his official Twitter handle to post an image which was shot for Vogue magazine. He is seen posing with a phone. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Whattis mobile number? Whattis your smile number? Whattis your style number? करूँ क्या dial number? (sic).”

Whattis mobile number?

Whattis your smile number?

Whattis your style number?

करूँ क्या dial number? pic.twitter.com/REfiqSTS95 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 6, 2019

While Ranveer fans liked his new avatar and gave him quirky responses, the Nagpur City Police also joined in the fun.

Nagpur City Police responded with the helpline number: ‘100’ on Ranveer’s post.

One Twitter user wrote: “Trulyyy…Govinda 2.0 for this gen!”

Another posted a photo of his wife Deepika Padukone and wrote:” Dial anyone get cashback. Dear Ranveer, #BSNL_dega_5pe6 enjoy longer conversations with your dear ones and earn rewards of upto Rs 50 p/m 6 Paise for every call made of more than 5 Minute duration.Offer valid from 1st Nov 2019 to 31st Dec #SWITCH_TO_BSNL @deepikapadukone (sic).”

Another user wrote, “Mobile number – Will ping u in inbox Smile number – Be regular update with @RanveerOfficial profile Style number – Big fan of u so depend on u whatever u folllow i try to follow the same as well. Karun kya dial number – Uff … Kaash aisa ho (sic).”

Earlier, In January, the Rajasthan Police dedicated a tweet to Ranveer when he visited the state with Deepika Padukone soon after their wedding: “You came like a Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh, but turned out you were much more – Bajirao Mastani and eventually a super cop Simmba. Always a delight to be with you. Next time you are in Rajasthan with Deepika Padukone, people will come with Band Baaja Baaraat (sic).”

You came like a #GullyBoy .@RanveerOfficial but turned out you were much more – Bajirao Mastani, & eventually a super cop #Simba. Always a delight to be with you. Next time you are in Raj with @deepikapadukone, people will come with Band Baaja Baraat. @JalorePolice @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/hMmghp0Mcp — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) January 28, 2019

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the schedule of Kabir Khan’s ‘83, in which he also co-stars with Deepika Padukone. Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht in the line-up and will feature in a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, headlined by Akshay Kumar.