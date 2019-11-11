Ranveer Singh has amazed fans with photographs of himself as Kapil Dev, which he has time and again shared on social media from his upcoming film ’83.

The striking similarity between the two never fails to draw comments and love for the 34-year-old, who will play the ace cricketer in the Kabir Khan directorial.

Ranveer shared a still from his film on Instagram where he is seen acing Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot.

Members of the film industry were quick to comment on his post.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Is there anything you can’t pull off !!! Amazinggggggggg”, while singer Armaan Malik commented, ” INSANITY,” with a fire emoji.

’83 will see a fictionalized retelling of India’s maiden win at the ICC World Cup in 1983, under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

Kabir Khan also shared the same picture on his social media handle and wrote that the picture is a from a match that was ‘never televised…a world record innings that India never saw… this April the world will see how history was made on that cold windy day in Tunbridge Wells… ”

Earlier, Ranveer Singh had spoken of the difficulties associated with his role in the film.

He told news agency IANS that to play Kapil Dev on screen was ‘uniquely challenging’.

“This is the longest I have prepared for any role. I have been preparing essentially for about six months. I have done three weeks, three and a half weeks, four weeks, six weeks, but six months preparing for a character is unique… But then, it’s a unique film in itself,” he had said.

’83 features an ensemble cast including the likes of Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone in a small role as Kapil Dev’s wife- Romi Bhatia.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ’83 is slated to release on 10 April 2020.