Ranveer Singh to Sharad Kelkar, actors who went through extreme transformations to ace their roles

Actors may look effortless while playing their roles, but we don’t see all the efforts they have put in for it behind the scenes. Along with the tough schedule, they must also meet the demands of their projects and are sometimes required to endure extreme transformations. This is a list of actors who underwent incredible transformations to do justice to the roles played by them.

Ranveer Singh for Bajirao Mastani

Ranveer Singh is not one to pay mind to what people have to say about his quirky fashion choices. But when it comes to looking the part for his roles he leaves no stone unturned. His look for the superhit Bajirao Mastani required him to shave his head and he did it without any hesitation. With a few strands of hair tied in a ponytail and a mustache he truly did justice to the role

Sharad Kelkar for Har Har Mahadev

Be it Tanahaji or Har Har Mahadev, Sharad Kelkar has shown his undying passion for all the roles he has played. His look in his latest project, where he plays the fearless Baji Prabhu Deshpande, is definitely one to remember. His long and thick mustache and his shaved head definitely make him look like a fearless warrior of the past.

Arjun Kapoor for Panipat

Arjun Kapoor has gone a long way since launching his Bollywood career in 2012 with Ishaqzaade. In terms of box office numbers, the actor has had enormous success in recent years. One of them is designated for Panipat. It was one of the most difficult roles he’d ever played. He not only had to go bald for Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat but also had to lose a lot of weight to get into the skin of a warrior.

Sanjay Dutt for Agneepath

Sanjay Dutt has been ruling over Bollywood giving one hit after another. One of his most memorable roles was in the movie Agneepath, where he played the role of Kancha. His look in the movie was menacing and exactly what the role demanded. Since the first trailer for Agneepath was unveiled, Sanjay Dutt’s bald look had been the talking point of the movie. Sanjay Dutt revealed he had to shave not only his head but his body hair as well, his eyebrows and eyelashes were removed digitally.

Shahid Kapoor for Haider

After hiding it for a few days under a snug-fitting cap, Shahid Kapoor finally revealed his look for the movie Haider, and it was all the internet was talking about. From having long locks for his role in R…Rajkumar he got a buzz-cut for his role in the movie Haider. His look along with his phenomenal performance brought his character to life on the silver screen.