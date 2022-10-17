Follow Us:
Ranveer Singh receive Awards for his work in '83'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for playing versatile roles and for his energetic performances throughout his career. Ranveer took it to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself with two medals and two awards in his hands celebrating his wins for the film ’83’.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for playing versatile roles and for his energetic performances throughout his career. From his debut film ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ to his recent film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, Singh has shown the audience multiple shades of his acting.

On Saturday, Ranveer took it to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself with two medals and two awards in his hands celebrating his wins for the film ’83’.

 

Singh captioned the picture as, “Delighted to be felicitated with two honours – ‘Actor of the Decade’ and ‘Best Actor of the Year’ for my work in 83! ♥️ Thank you @lionsclubs for always validating my work.”

The film ’83’ is a documentation of the 1983 Cricket World Cup won by the Indian Cricket Team. Ranveer Singh played the role of the Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

