Ranveer Singh bags the Best Actor Award for ’83 at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Actor Ranveer Singh has been unanimously praised for his captivating acting in Kabir Khan directorial film ’83 in which he played the role of Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The actor won the Best Actor Award for this role at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Ranveer Singh has always been hailed for delivering the best performances be it in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavaat or Gully Boy. He aces every character he swipes into. His film ’83 is based on India’s first win on the World Cup, which also featured his wife Deepika Padukone on the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romila Dev.

On winning the Best Actor Award at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Ranveer Singh expressed his gratitude saying ’83 will always be the most cherished film of his career. He also added, “But more than the accolades, it’s the process of making this film that I will cherish the most. I’m grateful to Kabir Sir for giving me this opportunity, for guiding and inspiring me with his leadership. I share this honour with the cast and crew of ‘83 who are so dear to me, and with whom I share a very, very warm bond.”

Ranveer Singh also dedicated this honour to Kapil Dev and his ‘Men in Blue’ who gave India its first World Cup. The actor has recently wrapped the shooting of Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ in the pipeline