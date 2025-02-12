Ranveer Allahbadia’s rumoured girlfriend drops cryptic post amid row

Amid the ongoing row of criticism against Ranveer Allahbadia, aka, BeerBiceps, his rumoured girlfriend also drops a cryptic post. Notably, Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged girlfriend took down the post after it started making headlines, reportedly. Moreover, reports also suggest that the two are breaking up.

According to portals like the Hindustan Times and the Times of India, Nikki Sharma posted a cryptic note on her Instagram Story. Reportedly, her message read, “Your body doesn’t just reject food; it also rejects energy. If your body starts rejecting certain places, people, or things, trust it and listen.” However, she pulled the story soon after it caught attention.

Moreover, Nikki’s recent post has further increased speculation about her alleged breakup with Ranveer Allahbadia. A recent report by Bollywood Shaadis claimed that the Youtuber and Nikki have unfollowed each other on Instagram. This sparked speculation that the alleged couple is no longer together.

The latest updates involving Ranveer Allahbadia’s alleged girlfriend come when he is under the radar of public backlash. For the unversed, he made crass remarks at Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. The episode also featured content creator Apoorva Makhija, aka, ‘Rebel Kid.’ Their remarks on the show, especially Ranveer’s stirred massive outrage, prompting police complaints.

During the show, he asked a contestant an inappropriate question involving body parts and proposed an indecent act in exchange for 2 crores. The outrage stirred following a controversial question he posed to a contestant. He asked, “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?”

Following this, Allahbadia issued a public apology after the issue attracted massive backlash. Taking to social media, Allahbadia stated that comedy is not his forte. He said, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry. My comment was inappropriate—it wasn’t even funny. Comedy isn’t my forte. Many of you asked if this is how I want to use my platform, and obviously, it’s not. I won’t offer any context or justification. I’m just here to apologise.”

Meanwhile, details about the progress of the police complaints against the influencers are awaited.