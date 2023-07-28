Sad news in the music world as Randy Meisner, one of the founding members of the legendary band Eagles, passed away at the age of 77. The band announced the unfortunate news on Thursday, revealing that Meisner passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday night due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Let’s take a look back at some of Randy Meisner’s top songs and remember his good old musical days.

1. “Is It True?” – Eagles (From: ‘On the Border’ – 1974)

In this song, Meisner’s vocals shine amidst a mix of light and dark tones, complemented by Glenn Frey’s scalding slide guitar. It served as a B-side to the Top 40 hit “Already Gone.”

2. “Daughter of the Sky” – Randy Meisner (From: ‘Randy Meisner’ – 1978)

A heartfelt song that showcases Meisner’s gentle and shy style reminiscent of his early Eagles days. Despite his talent, he chose to work as a sideman for artists like James Taylor, Dan Fogelberg, and more.

3. “Saturday Night” – Eagles (From: ‘Desperado’ – 1973)

Co-written by Meisner and Don Henley, this twilit song features his soulful vocals during the poignant bridge, backed by Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon’s lush harmonies.

4. “Tryin'” – Eagles (From: ‘Eagles’ – 1972)

Closing their debut album on a high note, “Tryin'” gives a glimpse of the band’s future direction as Meisner’s tenure continued, with its hard-edged rock sound.

5. “Take It to the Limit” – Eagles (From: ‘One of These Nights’ – 1975)

This chart-topping hit marked a turning point for Meisner. The pressure of performing its emotional high notes night after night led to his departure from the band.

Before Eagles, Meisner had a rich musical journey. He backed Ricky Nelson and played on Taylor’s Sweet Baby James album. It was during his time performing in Linda Ronstadt’s band that he struck up friendships with Henley and Frey. With Ronstadt’s support, they formed the Eagles, signed with David Geffen’s Asylum Records label, and released their debut album in 1972.

Fans around the world will fondly remember Randy Meisner’s musical legacy, thanks to these timeless hits. We would love to hear your favorite song from him.