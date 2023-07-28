Who was Randy Meisner? ‘Eagles’ member dies at 77

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the iconic band Eagles, passed away at the age of 77. The band shared the sad news on Thursday. They said that he died in Los Angeles on Wednesday night due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Let’s take a moment to remember who Randy Meisner was. He was an American musician, singer, and songwriter. He is popular as a bassist and backing high-harmony vocalist in the Eagles and as a session musician. One of his notable contributions was co-writing and singing the Eagles hit song “Take It to the Limit.”

Before Eagles, Meisner had a rich musical journey. He backed Ricky Nelson and played on Taylor’s Sweet Baby James album. It was during his time performing in Linda Ronstadt’s band that he struck up friendships with Henley and Frey. With Ronstadt’s support, they formed the Eagles, signed with David Geffen’s Asylum Records label, and released their debut album in 1972.

Advertisement

On the personal front, Meisner had two marriages. His first was with his high-school girlfriend, Jennifer Lee Barton, and they had a son named Dana Scott Meisner. After that marriage ended, he married Lana Rae in 1996, remaining together until her passing in 2016.

Although Meisner’s solo career didn’t reach the same heights as the Eagles’ success, he still had some hits, including “Hearts on Fire” and “Deep Inside My Heart.” Additionally, he played on records for artists like Walsh, James Taylor, and Dan Fogelberg.

Under the guidance of talented singer-songwriters Henley and Frey, the Eagles evolved musically. Initially labeled as “mellow” and “easy listening,” they shifted towards a more rock-oriented sound with the addition of rock guitarist Felder after their third album, “On the Border,” released in 1974.

Meisner remained with the band through the release of their highly acclaimed album “Hotel California” in 1976 but eventually departed soon after. His contributions to the Eagles and the music world as a whole will be forever remembered.