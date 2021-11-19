Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ to release in August 2023

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming directorial film ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor is slated to have a worldwide release on August 11, 2023.

‘Animal’ was earlier slated to release on Dussehra 2022.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. ‘Animal’ marks Vanga’s first association with Ranbir.

The crime drama film, ‘Animal’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

The film marks Vanga’s return as director after the 2017 Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’ and its equally popular Bollywood remake ‘Kabir Singh’.

‘Animal’ is a gangster drama that revolves around the ever-changing nature of the relationship shared by the characters where the protagonist becomes like an animal in nature.