Ranbir Kapoor was seen celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra.

Videos of him leading a Nagar kirtan procession in a car are circulating on social media.

Ranbir is seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, standing through his sunroof and waving to people around in the streets.

Ranbir will soon resume shooting for Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra.

He was also spotted with Alia Bhatt, with whom he has neither confirmed nor denied his relationship, in Mumbai.

The Highway actor who has returned from her recent LA trip dined with Ranbir and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, in Mumbai.

Pictures of their dinner date have gone viral on social media.

The trio is seen in all smiles as they sit together in a restaurant. While Alia is leaning on Neetu’s shoulder, her other hand rests on Ranbir’s arm.

She is seen in a red top with large hoop earrings while Ranbir is seen in a plain white shirt.

In another picture that fan pages are sharing on social blogging site, Instagram is of another day out of the Brahmastra couple.

Ranbir is seen in a faded white shirt and jeans while Alia is seen in a no-makeup look with a printed satin top and jeans.