Ranbir Alia wedding: Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor shares first pic from wedding

Ranbir Alia wedding: The most awaited wedding of the B-town industry has finally happened today. Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially married now.

They solemnized their relationship at Ranbir’s Pali Hill residence, Vastu. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Akash Ambani among others are present at the wedding venue.