Ranbir Alia wedding: Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor shares first pic from wedding

However the first glimpse of Ranbir Alia’s wedding is out as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor took to their social media handles and posted on it.
Alia Bhatt also shared the first photos as Ranbir Kapoor’s wife and along with the photos, she wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favorite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️.”
Here are the posts:
Karan Johar also to his social media handle and blessed the couple. He wrote, “It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir! I love you… now and forever! You are now my son in law😂❤️❤️❤️…badhai ho and here’s to decades of ख़ुशियाँ”
