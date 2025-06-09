Rana Daggubati on actor work culture after Deepika-Vanga row: “No one’s forced”

The conversation around work hours and remuneration in the Indian film industry has caught fire recently and this time, Deepika Padukone is at the center of it, and Rana Daggubati has something to ‘explain’.

Reports claimed that the actress walked out of ‘Spirit’, the upcoming project by ‘Animal’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, after her demands — an 8-hour work shift, a share in profits, a hefty paycheck, and refusal to deliver dialogues in Telugu — were not met.

Since then, voices from across the film fraternity have been chiming in. After Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, and Mani Ratnam, actor-producer Rana Daggubati has now joined the debate.

In a candid chat with ‘The Lallantop’, Rana offered a grounded take on the issue, highlighting the bigger picture. “We should understand that India is a developing country,” he said. “Our economy is probably 186th in the world if you look at per capita income. In a country with 1.8 billion people, where 70-80% earn just ₹100 a day, we need to be mindful of the larger reality.”

He pointed out that working conditions in the Indian film industry aren’t uniform. “In Maharashtra, you have 12-hour shifts. In the Telugu industry, it’s 8 hours—but they start earlier, like 7 am. So even that varies depending on the location or studio. It’s never the same across the board,” he explained.

Rana also addressed the core of the controversy—actor demands and the pressures that come with stardom. “Nobody is forcing anybody. It’s a job. Just like no one forces you to do a particular show—it’s always a choice,” he said. “There are actors who choose to shoot only four hours a day. That’s their system. Everyone has their own priorities.”

With Deepika now out of ‘Spirit’, the lead role has reportedly gone to rising star Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in ‘Animal’. Meanwhile, Deepika has shifted her focus to another high-profile project: she’s joining forces with Atlee for a mega film co-starring Allu Arjun.

As for Rana, he’s busy prepping for the release of ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2, which drops on Netflix on June 13. The gritty action-drama has already built a solid fanbase, and expectations are high for the second round.

At the heart of the debate is a larger question—how can an evolving industry balance star power, fair work practices, and the realities of the country it operates in? While opinions differ, Rana’s remarks bring a thoughtful, practical perspective to a conversation that isn’t dying down anytime soon.