Ektaa Kapoor claps back at Anurag Kashyap over ‘saas-bahu’ dig

Netflix’s early bet on India is making headlines again. This time not because of content, but thanks to a fiery exchange between two heavyweight creators, Anurag Kashyap and Ektaa Kapoor, after Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’ recent comments.

The drama started brewing when Sarandos appeared on entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath’s podcast and reflected on the streamer’s early strategy in India.

Talking about ‘Sacred Games’, Netflix’s first Indian original series, Sarandos admitted he wasn’t sure it was the best idea to lead with a high-concept, edgy show in a country like India.

“It was a novel experience for viewers. But maybe I should have gone more populist first. Sacred Games might have worked better a couple of years later,” he said, hinting that something more mainstream could have been a better launchpad.

This comment didn’t sit well with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, one of the minds behind ‘Sacred Games’. Taking to Instagram, Kashyap lashed out at Sarandos, sarcastically suggesting that the Netflix boss should have gone the ‘saas-bahu’ route instead.

He didn’t hold back, writing: “He should have started with Saas Bahu .. he would have done well… I always knew tech guys are dumb when it comes to storytelling but Ted Sarandos is the definition of dumb.” In a particularly harsh line, he even likened Sarandos to the “Ted Bundy of good cinema and series.”

But the real twist came when Ektaa Kapoor, often dubbed the queen of Indian daily soaps, stepped in.

Known for pioneering the ‘saas-bahu’ genre, Ektaa Kapoor didn’t appreciate dig of Anurag Kashyap at the style of storytelling that made her a household name. Without naming him directly at first, she posted on Instagram slamming the “classist” attitude of some filmmakers.

“Artists who talk of an inclusive world are actually more classist!” she wrote. “Saas-bahu and their impact on Indian masses—how women got a voice in mass India—is well documented by a prestigious Chicago research!”

She continued with pointed remarks clearly directed at Kashyap: “You are so dumb saying this put you on advantage. I am smarter, cooler… but naaaa! Darling how about gracious and self-aware? An art a lot of artists don’t have!”