Ramayana Movie First Glimpse: Hans Zimmer–AR Rahman Score Meets Spectacular VFX

The first glimpse of the Ramayana movie starring Ranbir Kapoor has created a massive buzz on social media platforms, trending at #1 on X and drawing crowds to multiplexes nationwide. The three-minute teaser, released today, offers fans a tantalizing foretaste of director Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of India’s greatest epic.

With Ranbir Kapoor, Hans Zimmer, and AR Rahman trending across social media, the blaze of anticipation burns brighter than ever.

The Ramayana film is being produced with a reported budget of ₹835 crore, featuring groundbreaking collaborations. Music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have joined forces to create the soundtrack, promising an unprecedented audio experience that fans await.

Spectacular VFX glimpses have already impressed fans in the first teaser. The visual effects are being handled by DNEG, the eight-time Academy Award-winning studio behind international blockbusters like Dune and Tenet.

Producer Namit Malhotra shared his vision on Instagram, stating: “Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect.” He added, “Let’s celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History.”

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on X on July 2 that a dedicated 7-minute vision reel has been created, offering an in-depth look at the project’s scale and execution. “A 7-minute vision reel has also been created… it will be shared closer to the film’s theatrical release,” he wrote. Adarsh further confirmed that filming for the first part has been completed, with production on the second part set to commence this August.

The official date of the Ramayana movie release has been announced as Diwali 2026 for Part 1 and Diwali 2027 for Part 2. The Ramayana movie cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as the antagonist Ravana. Supporting roles feature Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is being shot in IMAX format for worldwide release. Fans can watch the first glimpse on YouTube and join the growing anticipation for what appears to be a promising contender for a landmark moment in Indian cinema.