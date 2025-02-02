Shreya Ghoshal drops ‘Saraswati Vandana’ for Basant Panchami

With Basanti Panchami fast approaching, celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has gifted her fans with a heartfelt and divine rendition of the iconic ‘Saraswati Vandana’.

This devotional track, released just in time for the festival, honors Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge and creativity.

Shreya Ghoshal, known for her melodious voice, composed the Saraswati Vandana herself, collaborating with the talented music producer Kinjal Chatterjee to bring the composition to life.

Taking to Instagram to share the track with her followers, Shreya wrote, “With deep devotion and love, we present our rendition of Saraswati Vandana. May her divine grace fill our lives with wisdom, art, and endless creativity. Tune in and let the blessings flow!”

Fans flooded the comments section with their heartfelt appreciation. One user expressed, “The sheer purity and divinity she has poured into this song! It’s as if the Goddess herself is whispering in my ears. I can truly imagine Maa Saraswati’s presence and she must look exactly the way Shreya Ghoshal sounds.”

Another fan added, “This mantra takes me back to my Bal Vikas days, and it still resonates with me today. The sarod adds so much beauty. Such a gorgeous composition, SG. Thank you.”

As Basanti Panchami is celebrated on February 2nd, Shreya’s devotional offering has already stirred the hearts of many.

In addition to her ‘Saraswati Vandana’, Shreya Ghoshal recently collaborated with lyricist Jaani and music producer B Praak on another soulful devotional track titled “Aayiye Ram Ji.” The song, a prayer to Lord Ram, showcases Shreya’s evocative vocals and was described by her as an emotional and sacred experience.

In a statement, Shreya shared, “Singing this track was a blessing for me. B Praak and Jaani are exceptionally talented, and it’s always a pleasure to work with them. I wish them the very best with this beautiful new project.”