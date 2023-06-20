On June 16, Adipurush was released in theatres, and since then, it has received criticism from all sides. People have expressed dissatisfaction with the creators for producing cringe-worthy content. The cast of the 1987 television series Ramayan, as well as the general public, are not impressed with the movie. Actor Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in the TV show, recently expressed his disappointment after watching Adipurush.

Sunil recently gave an interview and discussed his response. He stated that makers have destroyed everything. He said, “I really cannot understand who were they (Adipurush makers) catering to. Na narration, na story na characterisation. Sab kuch haywire hai. Different dikhane ke naam pe satyanash kar diya.”

Lahri also discussed the film’s characters and how the writers and directors misrepresented them. He stated that there is no emotional connection in the Om Raut film.

He even questioned Saif’s look in the movie. Saif portrayed the role of Lankesh in the movie. Sunil said, “Ram and Lakshman didn’t have any differentiation, looked and behaved the same. Then Raavan was made into a blacksmith, where he is beating iron. What was the need? Meghnad is a man with tattoos and the hairstyle of these characters is obnoxious. Raavan has the same haircut as Virat Kohli. It’s a shame.”

“Starting with Pushpak Viman, which Ravaan used. Uske jagah yaha chamgadar le ke aagaye (They got a bat instead). Ram is seen fighting the war on Hanuman’s shoulder, whereas Lord Indra bestowed a carriage for him. To make it look more dramatic, they have got Lakshman and Meghnad fighting in water, whereas it’s said that Meghnad used his power to disappear then,” Sunil added.

The film’s creators revealed on Sunday that they would change some dialogues that have hurt sentiments amid getting trolled on social media. The changes are most likely to be made this week.