When Hania Amir worked with Indian stars: A closer look amid ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ row

Pakistani actress Hania Amir has landed in the middle of a heated debate after being cast in Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Punjabi film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, amid India-Pakistan tensions.

With political tensions between India and Pakistan on the rise, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has strongly condemned Diljit and his team for casting a Pakistani actress in an Indian production.

Advertisement

As the controversy unfolds, let’s take a moment to explore Hania Amir’s past connections with Indian celebrities, both personal and professional, that many may not know about.

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh

The biggest talking point right now is Hania’s role in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’. The film, directed by Amar Hundal and produced by Diljit himself along with Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu, was shaping up to be a major Punjabi release. Hania was initially cast as the female lead alongside Diljit and Neeru Bajwa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

However, the backlash from FWICE and the strained relations between India and Pakistan have led to uncertainty over the film’s future in Indian cinemas. Reports suggest the movie is now likely to release internationally, excluding Indian theatres.

Badshah

While Hania hasn’t officially worked with Indian rapper Badshah on any music video or film, their friendship has often made headlines. Rumours about them dating surfaced when the two made frequent appearances together.

Hania even supported Badshah at his concerts and often posted fun, playful reels featuring him on social media. She publicly referred to him as her “beautiful friend”.

Rannvijay Singha

In another interesting crossover, Hania appeared in a candid carpool conversation with Indian actor and host Rannvijay Singha. The two shared light-hearted moments, discussing Hania’s journey from making Dubsmash videos to becoming one of Pakistan’s most popular television stars.

During the chat, Hania Amir spoke about her admiration for Indian cinema, her excitement at attending Diljit’s concert, and even shared her love for food and cities in India she dreams of exploring.

The conversation touched on her favorite Bollywood stars, her social media popularity, and how she navigates the tag of “Badtameezi” (a playful nickname) that has followed her throughout her career.

For those less familiar, Hania Amir is one of Pakistan’s most celebrated young actors. She made her film debut in ‘Janaan’ (2016) and quickly became a household name through popular TV dramas like ‘Titli’ (2017), ‘Anaa’ (2019), and the widely loved ‘Mere Humsafar’ (2022), which earned her a Lux Style Award nomination.