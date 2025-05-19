Ram Gopal Varma slams Indian filmmakers while lauding ‘Mission Impossible 8’

Ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for sharing his honest views and opinions. Over the years, he has given the film industry several hits like ‘Rangeela,’ and ‘Satya’ among others. Recently, he lauded ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning,’ which is currently running in theatres. While appreciating the Tom Cruise title, he bashed Indian filmmakers for assuming the audience to be dumb.

Taking to social media, Ram Gopal Varma slammed Indian filmmakers. He bashed them for not exploring and making intellectually subpar films, assuming the audience to be dumb. Due to this assumption, India is not able to churn titles like ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning,’ as per Varma.

Advertisement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), RGV made the comment. “The difference between them (western filmmakers) and us is, they assume the audience to be intelligent and push their intelligence further up, by making films like Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. On the contrary, we assume the audience to be dumb and we push their dumbness further down in the hope of even reaching the dumbest of the audience by making films like ____________.” The filmmaker refrained from naming a particular title.

Advertisement

The difference between them and us is they assume the audience to be intelligent and push their intelligence further up, by making films like #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning

On the contrary we assume the audience to be dumb and we push their dumbness further down in the hope… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 18, 2025



On the work front, moving ahead, the filmmaker has announced his next, ‘Syndicate.’ The title is going to be a crime thriller with which Varma is anticipating his awaited comeback.

Meanwhile, Veteran director Christopher McQuarrie, who has helmed every title of the film series, has returned at the helm for ‘MI 8’. Apart from Cruise, the film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. ‘Mission Impossible 8’ follows ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.’ The film featured high-intensity scenes but amassed a lukewarm response at the box office. ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ marks Tom Cruise’s final act as the IMF agent.

Also Read: Tom Cruise teases the sequels of ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Days of Thunder’