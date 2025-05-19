Tom Cruise teases the sequels of ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Days of Thunder’

Tom Cruise isn’t ready to park his jet—or his race car—just yet.

In a recent chat that got fans buzzing, the Hollywood icon hinted that sequels to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Days of Thunder’ might actually be in the works.

Yep, that means we could be seeing more high-octane action, adrenaline-pumping drama, and of course, Cruise doing what he does best: defying time and gravity.

“We’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what is possible,” Cruise said in an interview, as reported by ‘Deadline’.

While he stopped short of confirming anything officially, the message was loud and clear—ideas are brewing.

It’s no secret that Tom Cruise took his sweet time with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. The sequel came a whopping 35 years after the original 1986 blockbuster—and it was well worth the wait. ‘Maverick’ didn’t just soar at the box office (grossing over $1.4 billion globally), it also landed an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

So naturally, fans are wondering: could lightning strike twice?

Cruise seems optimistic. “It took me 35 years to figure out ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, so all of these things we’re working on… we’re discussing ‘Days of Thunder’ and ‘Top Gun’,” he explained.

In case you need a refresher, ‘Days of Thunder’ (1990) featured Cruise as Cole Trickle, a hotshot NASCAR driver with speed in his veins and a chip on his shoulder.

The movie has since become a cult favorite for racing fans and Cruise loyalists alike.

While he’s teasing revivals of these classic roles, Cruise also has his hands full. “There are numerous other films that we are actively working on right now. I’m always shooting a film, prepping a film, posting a film,” he said.

One such project is an ambitious collaboration with ‘The Revenant’ director Alejandro Iñárritu. This untitled film, set for release on October 2, 2026, centers on the most powerful man in the world trying to prove he’s humanity’s ultimate savior.

Classic Cruise? Maybe.

Mysterious? Definitely.