Rajpal Yadav to be special guest on ‘Zee Comedy Show’

Noted actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav is all set to feature on the popular television programme ‘Zee Comedy Show’ as the special guest.

The ‘Hungama 2’ actor will be seen appearing as the special guest on an episode this weekend.

Talking about the same, Rajpal said: “I had a gala time on Zee Comedy Show, it truly was a different experience. In fact, for the first time in several years, I had tears of joy in my eyes. Farah ma’am was also there, all in all, it was a wonderful experience.”

In the upcoming episode, Gaurav Dubey, Ali Asgar, and Siddharth Sagar will be seen performing a spoof act on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, the 2007 horror-comedy film where Rajpal had delivered a memorable performance in a comic role.

After witnessing the spoof act, Rajpal said: “I never thought a comedy act would give me tears of joy in my whole life, but Siddharth Sagar, Ali Asgar and Gaurav Dubey’s ‘Bhool Bhuliayaa’ spoof really made me laugh out loud. That’s not it, all the other acts were wonderful too and I had a great time on the show.”

‘Zee Comedy Show’ airs on Zee TV.