Rajpal Yadav & Abhishek Banerjee create hilarious reel leaving audience giggle

Abhishek Banerjee has won the hearts of the audience with his amazing performances in his films, especially his comic timing has always added an extra charm to the screen.

Be it Mahinder Rajput from Dream Girl or Jaana From Stree, the actor’s comic timing has always been loved by the masses, and now he is here with a hilarious trending reel to leave us all impressed with his comic timing.

While taking to his social media, the actor was seen creating a trending reel with the famous comedian Rajpal Yadav. They were seen creating the funny reel in the vanity van and we can say that it’s an excellent dose of laughter. As Rajpal Yadav shared the reel on his social media with Abhishek, he mentioned in the caption -Gaane aaya na aaye Gaana chahiye, kya bolte ho ?!?!”

Other than this, Having given amazing performances in his vibrant filmography, Abhishek is very excited about his upcoming project where he will be coming up with some really amazing characters.

Recently, The actor was also seen expressing his excitement on his social media as his upcoming Nazarandaaz is slated to release this weekend. Moreover, we can say that the actor is surely going to give us some really amazing films in the future to watch out for.

Talking about his future lineup, Abhishek has a very interesting lineup with films like ‘Bhediya’, Rana Naidu, ‘Nazarandaaz’, Dream Girl2, and many more.