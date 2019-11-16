Rajkummar Rao will feature in Chupke Chupke, a cult classic comedy that is being remade from the Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film of the same name.

Earlier Mumbai Mirror had reported that Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan will be remaking the film with Rajkummar Rao reprising the role of Dharmendra, as Professor Parimal.

Now, the makers realized recently that they did not have the rights to the title of the film.

Mirror reported that Chupke Chupke was registered for his production house.

“However, when Bhushan’s company approached him, he immediately issued a No Objection letter to the Film and Television Producers Guild of India as he didn’t have a suitable script ready,” a source told the tabloid.

“We’re industry colleagues, so, we should help one another in times of need,” Manish also told Mirror.

Rajkummar Rao had earlier spoken of the responsibility of the film.

“It’s a big responsibility to step into his (Dharmendra’s) shoes. The scripting is underway now. We know that we can’t match Hrishida’s standard, but we will try to put our best foot forward,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Rajkummar will be reprising the role of a botany professor Parimal Tripathi who takes upon the person of Pyaare, a crazy driver who is obsessed with purity of language.

Chupke Chupke was a 1975 comedy film that was a remake of the Bengali film Chhadmabeshi, which was further adapted on Upendranath Ganguly’s Bengali story Chhadobeshi.

The Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial had an ensemble cast featuring Sharmila Tagore, Asrani, Jaya Bachchan and Om Prakash, among others.