Follow Us:
  1. Home » Entertainment » Rajinikanth praised actor- director Rishab Shetty for ‘Kantara’

Rajinikanth praised actor- director Rishab Shetty for ‘Kantara’

South Indian superstar Rajinikanth praised actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty for his recently released movie ‘Kantara.’ After two weeks of release, the movie has made over Rs 22 crore in the Hindi market, claims trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

SNS | New Delhi | October 27, 2022 1:22 pm

Rajinikanth, Rishab Shetty, Kantara, entertainment

(Instagram / @rishabshettyofficial)

On Wednesday, South Indian superstar Rajinikanth praised actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty for his recently released movie ‘Kantara.’

Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, was released on September 30 and received a tonne of positive feedback from viewers for its plot and stunning visuals.

After two weeks of release, the movie has made over Rs 22 crore in the Hindi market, claims trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actress, previously posted a video on Instagram in which she praised Rishab Shetty, an actor and director, for his outstanding work.

The movie is still doing well at the Indian box office nearly a month after its release.

Regarding Rajinikanth’s movie career, he will next be seen in the action-thriller movie “Jailer,” which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

The project is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and filming has already started. The precise release time has not yet been announced.

Before “Jailer,” Rajnikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collaborated on the critically acclaimed film “Robot.” The chemistry between Ash and Rajini in this movie was nothing short of magical.

(Inputs from ANI)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

'Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2' trailer goes on the floor
Shefali shah upcoming 'Three of Us' to be screened at IFFI
'The Kashmir Files' selected for International Film Festival of India