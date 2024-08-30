Rajesh Khanna mocked Anju Mahendru’s skirts and sarees; latter reveals

The erratic relationship between the late superstar Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru has always been a topic of conversation. The duo made headlines even when Rajesh Khanna was married to Dimple Kapadia and involved with Tina Munim. Khanna and Mahendru even had a prolonged period of silence between them after they broke up. Khanna’s story with the three women in his life was chronicled in a 1987 article published in ‘Screen’ magazine. The article featured interviews with all three women, as well as with Rajesh Khanna.

In the interview, Mahendru said, “When we spoke to each other for the first time after almost 17 years, I admit that both of us felt a bit awkward. I didn’t call him Jatin as I used to in the past, and he didn’t call me Nikki. I didn’t call him Kaka either. It would have been too filmy.” The article stated that she was the only one harboring a nonchalant attitude toward Khanna’s stardom. He often showed her rushes of his films in the hope of being lauded, but that hope remained unfulfilled. “I was critical because that’s how I am. If he was bad, I always said so. Why should I have praised him just to keep him happy? There were plenty around to boost his ego. He has always been sensitive to criticism, and I’ve always been very frank.”

Revealing his side of the story, Khanna said he didn’t expect praise but just a nod of approval. However, Mahendru was unequivocally critical. Despite enjoying unparalleled stardom, the ‘Anand’ star always sought Mahendru’s company more than anyone else’s. After work, he would become distraught if she wasn’t in the bungalow he had gifted her. Additionally, he even went so far as to call her friends and track her down. “The world was after me, and I was after her,” Khanna confessed in a reportedly bitter tone.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Anju Mahendru also offered her perspective on the superstar’s persona. She described Khanna as “a very orthodox man” who was attracted to “ultra-modern girls.” “I know it’s a contradiction, but then Rajesh Khanna is like that. Confusion was a part of our relationship. If I wore a skirt, he’d snap, ‘Why don’t you wear a saree?’ If I wore a saree, he’d wrinkle his nose and ask, ‘Why are you trying to project a Bhartiya nari look?’”

Also Read: Mumtaz: “Rajesh Khanna’s downfall wasn’t entirely his fault”

The article also covered Dimple Kapadia’s equation with Rajesh Khanna. She revealed that despite being showered with praise for her beauty from everyone, Khanna never seemed to notice her. Despite their rocky relationship, she inquired about his films’ success with stakeholders. The article summed up the superstar’s persona: “His perverseness was the other side of his generosity. His cruel moods alternated with his gentle nature.”

Rajesh Khanna enjoyed unparalleled success during the zenith of his career and is hailed as India’s first superstar. Despite a significant downfall, the actor remains a prominent name in the Indian film industry with numerous hits. Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012.