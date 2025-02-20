Goa declares ‘Chhaava’ tax-free to celebrate the legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj

Goa and Madhya Pradesh have declared the historical drama ‘Chhaava’ tax-free in their states. This has fueled anticipation for the Vicky Kaushal-starrer for those who have not watched it yet.

The film, which brings to life the bravery and sacrifices of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, released on February 14, 2025.

Advertisement

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant took to social media to make the announcement, stating that the film ‘Chhaava’ is a tribute to Sambhaji Maharaj’s unwavering courage in defending his land and faith. He emphasized that the Maratha ruler’s resistance against the Mughals and the Portuguese remains a source of inspiration.

Advertisement

छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज की जय! It gives pleasure to me to announce that movie “Chhava” based on the life & sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be Tax Free in Goa. The Movie exploring the valor, courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh and Dharma played… — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) February 19, 2025

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav earlier did the same, making a similar declaration on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The tax exemption aims to encourage more people, especially the younger generation, to learn about the legacy of the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire.

In direction of Laxman Utekar and production of Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, ‘Chhaava’ is an adaptation of Shivaji Sawant’s acclaimed Marathi novel of the same name. Vicky Kaushal steps into the role of Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna also playing pivotal roles.

Adding to the grandeur of the film is its music, composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan.

The first song, ‘Jaane Tu’, released on January 31. Then came ‘Aaya Re Toofan’ on February 6. The complete album came out on February 13.