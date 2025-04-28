‘Raid 2’ advance bookings: Ajay Devgn’s film off to a promising start

After his groundbreaking performance in ‘Raid,’ Ajay Devgn is returning as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik for his 75th Raid. ‘Raid 2’ is all set to be bigger and more nail-biting than the original hit as the stakes hit an all-new high. Ahead of its release on May 1, the film has opened its advance bookings. The film is already off to a promising start with the advance sales.

As per the number aggregating website, Sacnilk, ‘Raid 2’ sold 35332 tickets amounting to 1.06 crores, in its first day. With the block booked seats, the number surges to 2.32 crores. With the numbers and the success of the first film, fans expect the title to emerge as a box office success.

Advertisement



Following the success of the first film, Devgn’s character is now tasked to carry out a whopping 4,200 crore raid. ‘Raid 2’s intense teaser promises a generous dosage of thrill, suspense, and drama. As Ajay Devgn’s Amay Patnaik rolls up his sleeves for another daunting task, he faces the corrupt and powerful politician, Dada Bhai, played by Ritesh Deshmukh. The chilling tension between the officer and the politician elevates the anticipation meter of the awaited release.

Kumar Gupta has directed ‘Raid 2’ while Ritesh Shah, Karan Vyas, and Jaideep Yadav have collaborated on the high-stakes script. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, and Yashpal Sharma. Moreover, Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role as Tauji. Panorama Studios and T-Series have bankrolled the title.

Meanwhile, the original ‘Raid,’ released in 2018, was based on a real-life income tax raid from the 1980s. The title starred Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, and Ileana D’Cruz in key roles.

Also Read: SC flags obscene content on OTT and social media as a serious issue; Notifies the Centre

‘Raid 2’ hits theatres on May 1.