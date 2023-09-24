Ragneeti: Raghav Chadha, Parineeti are now officially husband and wife

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and are now officially a married.

On Sunday evening the marriage was solemnised at a luxury hotel in the presence of close friends and family. The jaimala and pheras took place around 4.30 p.m. The esteemed guests who were present included AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sanjeev Arora, and Sania Mirza, the tennis star who is also Parineeti’s BFF.

The couple had an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly. For the vidaai, the song ‘Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey’ picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was played.

Advertisement

For the wedding, Parineeti reportedly wore a pearl white ensemble by Manish Malhotra; Raghav was styled by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, for the big day.

Paparazzi were kept away from the wedding venue so there are no pictures leaked till yet.