Radhika Madan’s ‘Kacchey Limbu’ to have World Premiere at TIFF

The coming-of-age sibling drama “Kacchey Limbu” starring “Udaan” fame Rajat Barmecha and Radhika Madan will have its World Premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The 10-day festival is set to be held from September 8 through September 18, this year.

The film, directed by Shubham Yogi with dialogues written by Neeraj Pandey, celebrates the spirit of sibling love and makes up a heartwarming drama.

Commenting on the occasion, Neeraj, who has penned the lyrics for films like “Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi”, “Kaamyaab”, “Moothon” and the dialogues of “Tryst With Destiny”, said: “There was a specific requirement in his film where he thought he can use my ‘writing’ voice.

“I told Shubham (the director) let’s see what I can bring to the table. Thankfully, he was happy with what I brought to the table and later we improvised it.

“Initially, it was a short part but as we started jamming on it and improvised it, that part became longer and it is something which has become a very important part of the film. Once people watch the film, they will get to know about it.”