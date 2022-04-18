Raashii Khanna shares a throwback picture with her long-time bestie Vaani Kapoor!

Raashii Khanna, who has projects lined up in her language expertise has a huge fan following on her Instagram account. She keeps her fans updated with what’s happening and is very frequent in sharing information via posts on her Instagram account. From friends to fitness, the actress’s posts often take the internet by storm with her evergreen looks and beauty.

Raashii recently posted a throwback picture with Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor. The two have been long-time besties and the picture clearly states it. The actress wrote along with the picture, ‘Two Peas in a Pod! Major missing!’. The two are indeed two peas in a pod and have been each other’s friends for the longest time. A bestie duo not known by many but definitely has the best bond in the B-Town.

Raashii who was last seen in Rudra alongside actor Ajay Devgn is all set to make her Bollywood movie debut with Dharma Production’s next thriller venture, ‘Yodha’. The actress will be seen with the current heartthrob of the nation Sidharth Malhotra. Raashii wrapped up the schedule for the film last month, in March.

Apart from this, Raashi has an exciting lineup. She will be next seen in her second OTT project with Raj and DK, of the Family man fame, along with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati. She also has ‘Thank you’ with Naga Chaitanya, ‘Sardar’ with Karthi, and ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ with Dhanush.