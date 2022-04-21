Raashi Khanna dazzles in a pink gown as she shoots for a song of her upcoming film ‘Sardar’

Reigning the hearts of the audience with a diverse range of performances across the Tamil and Telugu film industries, Raashii Khanna is paving her way into Bollywood with an intriguing streak of projects. Giving an insight into her acting prowess with Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra, Raashi Khanna is currently shooting for her upcoming Tamil film ‘Sardar’.

The actress recently took to her social media and shared a little sneak peek of the dreamy set where she is shooting the song for her next!

Raashi shared a little sneak peek from the song shoot of the film, where the viewers could get hold of a little of the set that looked dreamy with pink flowers and royal decoration. Raashi captioned the video stating, ‘Swaying away’ #songshoot #Sardar.

Raashi also posted a video from her vanity van right before sharing a glimpse of the set where she is shooting the song. In the video, the gorgeous actor can be seen dazzling in a pink gown like a princess, which drops a hint about her look for the song. The film is directed by P.S. Mithran and she will be seen sharing the screen with Karthi.

Raashi Khanna who has consistently delivered impactful performances in the Tamil and Telugu industry is also set to make her theatrical debut in Bollywood with Dharma Production’s next thriller action film ‘Yodha’. The actress will be seen romancing Sidharth Malhotra in her Bollywood debut. Raashi had recently wrapped up the shoot for the film and is now back to her Tamil venture ‘Sardar’.

After Rudra, Raashii Khanna will also be seen in Raj and DK’s upcoming show starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay.

Juggling multiple projects simultaneously, Raashii is also gearing up for Thank You with Naga Chaitanya, presenting varied aspects of her versatility with every move.