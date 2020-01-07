Swara Bhaskar, an ex-JNU student and actor slammed Dream Girl filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa on social media.

The debutant filmmaker took to Twitter to write, ” Sasti cheezon pe dhyan na de, Swara Bhaskar se mehnga Dainak Bhaskar bikta hai ( Don’t pay attention to cheap things, A newspaper brand is more expensive than Swara Bhaskar).

Swara Bhaskar hit out at the filmmaker and wrote, “अगली बार role offer करने और आपकी फ़िल्म के trailer को share करने की request वाले messages भेजने के पहले आप भी ‘सस्ती हरकतों’ के बारे में थोड़ा सोच लेना! Good luck @writerraj sir! “( Next time, think over your cheap actions before offering a role or asking to share your film’s trailer).

The episode created much stir on micro-blogging site, Twitter, and saw the likes of filmmaker Hansal Mehta comment on Raaj’s post.

Hansal asked Raaj what masculinity was this… disagreeing with Swara was enough.

Raaj, on the other hand, apologized for his tweet following the stir it created.

The Aligarh filmmaker also deleted his post on Raaj after the latter changed his stance.

Shaandilyaa’s apologetic tweet said that he sincerely apologizes but requests Swara to think before she speaks, be it for the people of the country or any particular person.

And, as far as offering a role was concerned, he further said that he will be offering a role to her as he has no problems with Swara being an actor.

Read his complete post here;