‘Pushpa 2’ dominates Netflix upon release; Western audiences in awe

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ finally hit Netflix on January 30 and has been trending on the platform ever since. The pan-Indian Sukumar film is now the rage in the digital space after capturing theatres with a wildfire explosion. In just four days of its OTT release, the film has racked up massive viewership on the platform.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ sits at the number-one spot in seven countries. In the global Non-English (Movies) category, ‘Pushpa 2’ boasts the second position with an impressive 5.8 million views in just four days. The numbers are a ground-breaking feat for a Telugu film. This is just the beginning for the grand-scale mass actioner, the numbers are likely to rise, creating new records.

Notably, the streaming platform acquired the digital rights of the blockbuster film for a whopping 275 crores. The deal is the biggest ever for an Indian title when it comes to the OTT space. After emerging as the biggest film of 2024 at the theatres, Allu Arjun’s swag is in full swing to take over the digital space.

The film has amassed a global fan following and has left Western audiences in awe of the climactic action sequence. Viewers are equating the title to the biggest superhero films. The No. 1 spot in seven countries and the X reviews are a testament to the growing global influence of the mass entertainer. Following the immense praise from Western audiences, Allu Sirish took to social media to express his gratitude.

He wrote, “I am glad the Pushpa 2 is receiving insane love from Western audience as well. Esp for a film like this which is vastly different from their culture or something they’re not too familiar with..@alluarjun @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial.”

Meanwhile, upon its theatrical release, in the first 6 days of its run, ‘Pushpa 2’ crossed the 1000-crore mark.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise.’ Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with Sukumar as the creator. The title sees Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively. The film was developed against a whopping budget of around 450 crores. Moving ahead, a third film titled ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage’ is in the pipeline with Vijay Deverakonda joining the cast.

