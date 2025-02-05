Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith’s action thriller gets extra show on release day in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has granted a special request from the makers of ‘Vidaamuyarchi’, the much-awaited action film directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Originally, the filmmakers sought permission to screen an additional show on February 6 and 7, the film’s release days. However, after careful review, the government has approved only one extra show on the film’s release day, February 6, 2025.

On that day, the movie will have five shows, with timings from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. the following day. This decision has sent waves of excitement through fans, who are eagerly treating the film’s release like a grand festival.

Just days before this, ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ cleared the Censor Board with a clean U/A certificate. The film, with a runtime of 150.46 minutes, is ready to be a high-energy thriller with intense action sequences.

The movie stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role, playing a man on a mission to fix his fractured relationship with his wife, Kayal, portrayed by Trisha. As Ajith embarks on a journey across foreign lands to find his wife, he faces off against ruthless criminals and corrupt cops, leading to dramatic confrontations.

Ajith’s character promises a performance packed with emotion, action, and grit, as the film explores themes of love, redemption, and adventure. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ is likely to be a visual treat, offering an exciting blend of explosive action and emotional depth.

In addition to Ajith and Trisha, the film features a stellar cast, including Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, and Ganesh.

Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, known for his chart-topping hits, while the cinematography is handled by Om Prakash, and the editing is by N B Srikanth.

Netflix has already secured the streaming rights for ‘Vidaamuyarchi’.