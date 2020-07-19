From Hans Raj Hans to Jasbir Jassi, and from Pammi Bai to Surinder Shinda and Harjit Harman, a slew of popular Punjabi music stars will perform live for fans on Saturday night at an online folk festival.

“It is an interesting concept to get artistes together to sing songs from the golden era. We are happy to perform and I am sure we will have as much as fun as the listeners,” said Pammi Bai, about the online Folk Attack festival.

This is the latest music festival to be hosted online owing to the Covid pandemic.

A few days ago, the popular Sunburn music festival held an online edition for EDM lovers. Top stars like Sonu Nigam, Akhil Sachdeva and Jubin Nautiyal have also been regaling fans online via social media.