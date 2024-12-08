3 kids among 6 of a family injured as roof collapse triggers fire in Narela

members of a family suffered burn injuries when their house caught fire after the collapse of its roof at around 7 am at Shani Bazar of Punjabi Colony in North West Delhi’s Narela area on Sunday.

According to the Fire Department, all the injured, including three children, were rushed to the Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in the area for medical aid.

Among the children, a five-year-old girl sustained 6 per cent burns, a three-year-old girl sustained 8 per cent burns, and a 15-year-old girl received 50 per cent burns while 40-year-old Raju received 52 per cent burns, 35-year-old Rajeshwari and 18-year-old Rahul sustained 45 per cent burns, the Fire Department said.

Apart from burns, all six have sustained injuries in the roof collapse.

It is being said the collapse of the roof of the flat damaged the gas pipeline resulting in the fire which spread to other domestic articles.

After receiving a call about the incident at around 7.53 am, the Fire Department rushed two fire tenders to the spot. Locals were the first to respond who were joined the emergency services later.

Earlier on Friday morning, six people were injured following a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder burst inside a house in the same Narela area. Such was the intensity of the blast that it created a hole in the wall of the house.