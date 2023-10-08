Punjabi Singer Jasmine Sandlas receives death threats ahead of concert

Singer Jasmine Sandlas has received death threats from foreign numbers allegedly associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as soon as she reached Delhi Airport for a concert.

According to the Delhi police sources, Jasmine Sandlas, an international Punjabi singer of Indian origin who currently lives in America arrived in Delhi for her concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. She received threats that she would be killed in the stadium.

Information was shared with Delhi police who are currently investigating the matter.

Sandlas is associated with some famous songs like– ‘illegal weapon’, a Punjabi song and also sang ‘Yaar na miley’ in Salman Khan’s film ‘Kick’.

Gangster Lawerence Bishnoi is currently in jail and is under the radar of National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the murder of Sukhdool Singh claiming that Sukhdool was killed when he was at his flat in Winnipeg city. Sources said the murder was executed by two gang members, who pumped eight bullets into the head of Sukhdool at a corner house where he lived in Winnipeg.

