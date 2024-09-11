Punjabi Ghar Aa Gaye: Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour tickets sell like wildfire

The highly anticipated tour of the ‘Lover’ singer is finally ready for its Indian leg. After dominating the global stage, Diljit Dosanjh is returning home, and the sound of his stardom is poised to echo throughout the subcontinent. Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour remains a highly sought-after event after the singer captivated his global audience with his lively and groovy tracks.

Kicking off in Delhi on October 26, the presale of tickets began on September 10 for HDFC Pixel cardholders. General sales open on September 12. Within minutes of the presale launching, tickets were flying off the shelves. Reportedly, fans bought 100,000 tickets within just 10 minutes.

HDFC Pixel Credit cardholders received an exclusive 48-hour head start for the ‘Dil-Luminati’ Tour presales. They enjoyed a 10 percent discount before the general sale. When the booking portal opened at noon, the most economical Silver (seated) tickets were priced at Rs 1,499. On the other hand, the Gold (standing) tickets, available as a limited early-bird offer, were selling out rapidly at Rs 3,999. Within minutes, the Gold tickets sold out, and prices surged at 12:10 due to high demand.

Just 10 minutes later, the price of Silver tickets rose to Rs 1,999. Moreover, the Gold tickets climbed to Rs 4,999 (Phase 1) and Rs 5,999 (Phase 2). Meanwhile, fan pit options escalated to Rs 9,999 (Phase 1) and Rs 12,999 (Phase 2). By 12:20, all categories except for Silver had sold out quickly, causing Silver ticket prices to jump to Rs 2,499. The real ticket-buying frenzy will hit on September 12 at 1 pm when general bookings open.

Announcing the tour details for the Indian leg, the ‘Do You Know’ hitmaker wrote on Instagram, “DIL-LUMINATI INDIA TOUR Year 24. Find Your Nearest City In The List Bro. AA GEYA DOSANJHANWALA.”

Diljit’s ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour has already been a roaring success globally. With performances in the US, Canada, and Europe, his concerts have attracted thousands of fans. Notably, during one of his sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally met with the star on stage. This solidified the singer’s global presence.

The tour will first take the stage at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26. From the capital, the tour will travel to several cities around the country. The list includes Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

In a message shared by Saregama, Diljit Dosanjh expressed his enthusiasm about the segment of the tour in his home country. The star said, “Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I’ve felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there’s something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because ‘Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye!’ We’re going to make history together — I promise you a night you’ll never forget!”