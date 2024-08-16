Priyanka Chopra’s heartfelt birthday tribute to Joe Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas delighted her followers with a touching tribute to her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, on his 35th birthday. On Friday morning, the acclaimed actress and philanthropist took to her Instagram story to honor the celebrated musician.

The snapshot shared by Priyanka captures a tender family moment. She sits comfortably beside her husband, Nick Jonas, who lovingly wraps his arm around her shoulder. Completing the trio is Joe Jonas, posing with a cheerful smile. Accompanying the image, Priyanka penned a heartfelt message: “Happiest birthday to the coolest cat in town Joe Jonas.”

The Jonas Brothers’ frontman, Joe, marked his 35th milestone on August 15, adding another memorable chapter to his vibrant career. Fresh from the creative studio, Joe unveiled his latest track, “Work It Out,” a precursor to his forthcoming solo album. The song resonates as a personal anthem, intended to dispel intrusive and ruminating thoughts, encouraging listeners to embrace the present moment. “It’s only human to experience uncomfortable feelings; no one is 100 percent happy all the time. This is a song about getting out of your head and back to the person you really are,” Joe elaborated in a press release.

The enthusiastic reception of “Work It Out” was evident when Joe performed it live for the first time at the Jonas Brothers’ Calgary Stampede show, showcasing his continued evolution as a solo artist. This latest endeavor is part of his first solo album in 13 years, titled “Music For People Who Believe In Love,” slated for release on October 18. His previous solo effort, “Fastlife,” was released in 2011.

While Joe’s musical journey takes a new turn, Priyanka Chopra is also carving out her path in the film industry. She recently wrapped up filming for “The Bluff,” an upcoming movie set against the dramatic backdrop of the 19th-century Caribbean. In this film, directed by Frank E. Flowers, Priyanka portrays a former female pirate tasked with protecting her family from the repercussions of her past. “The Bluff,” produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, promises to be an exhilarating adventure.

Additionally, Priyanka is set to star in “Heads of State,” alongside Hollywood heavyweights John Cena and Idris Elba. As she continues to expand her repertoire, Priyanka remains a formidable force in entertainment.

In sharing her birthday wishes for Joe, Priyanka once again underscores the strong familial bonds that define the Jonas-Chopra clan, a family that thrives on love, support, and shared success.