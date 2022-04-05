Priyanka Chopra turns cheerleader for hubby Nick Jonas

Bollywood Desi girl and global actress Priyanka Chopra turned into a cheerleader for husband Nick Jonas at a baseball game. The actress is often seen supporting Nick at his concerts, giving her fans major couple goals.

Taking to her Instagram PC posted a series of pics captioned “Game Day #perfectsunday #happyVallis”.

For the game day, she chose to wear a long oversized white jersey with her name written on it and rust coloured pants. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail.

However, in the first post, Nick is seen dressed in a baseball uniform as he strikes a shot. In the next post, the actress is looking gorgeous in red coloured ankle-length pants paired with a long oversized sky blue jersey as she leans on the fence.

In the third post, Priyanka Chopra is posing for the camera while her cousin Divya Jyoti’s daughter clicks her picture. In the next picture, Nick poses with his team, and in the last picture, Priyanka is sporting a jersey with her name and number written as 2.

Recently PC created a heavy buzz on social media platforms after they were spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles. It was the first time the couple was spotted hanging out after the birth of their first child via surrogacy in January. They neither revealed the gender of their baby nor the name. However, Priyanka’s cousin Meera Chopra had revealed that the couple welcomed a girl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. She is also a part of the Russo brothers’ ‘Citadel’.