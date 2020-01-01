As New Year wishes pour in from all quarters, Priyanka Chopra thanked God for the life she has been blessed with and for a wonderful 2019.

The Sky Is Pink actress shared a video on her official Instagram account with a caption that read, “Another year, another gift Cannot wait to see what 2020 has in store. Thank you God and everyone who has blessed my life. #fullheart #newyear #gratitude.”

The video gives a glimpse into all that happened with the global icon in 2019; from glimpses into her personal life to the films she did and her UNICEF ambassadorship time.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas are both active Instagram users, and constantly update their fans about what goes on in their life and professional space etc,

On the work front, Priyanka was seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. The film also starred Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

The films also marked Priyanka’s return to Bollywood and her performance and the film, was received well by audiences and critics alike.