After Jonas Brothers’ comeback track “Sucker” broke chartbuster records worldwide, Priyanka Chopra shared a new single “What A Man Gotta Do” announcement on social media.

In a new poster that Priyanka shared on her official Instagram account, Priyanka is seen sharing screen space with her husband.

She captioned the poster, ” I’ m risky…he’s the business.”

The poster’s look is inspired by the Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay film, Risky Business. A recreation of Tom Cruise’s sunglasses moment from the poster finds itself in Nick’s pose in the new single’s poster.

The poster also bears a tagline that reads, “Sign me up for the full time I’m yours…”

In another video snippet that Nick Jonas had share don his Instagram handle, a glimpse of the song and its music featured.

View this post on Instagram #WhatAManGottaDoVideo 😎 1.17.20 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 15, 2020 at 10:03am PST

Earlier, the Jonas Brothers had dropped the news about their latest single with a one-of-a-kind poster.

View this post on Instagram WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ 1.17.20 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 13, 2020 at 10:01am PST

The track will release on 17 January 2020.