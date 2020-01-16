After Jonas Brothers’ comeback track “Sucker” broke chartbuster records worldwide, Priyanka Chopra shared a new single “What A Man Gotta Do” announcement on social media.
In a new poster that Priyanka shared on her official Instagram account, Priyanka is seen sharing screen space with her husband.
She captioned the poster, ” I’ m risky…he’s the business.”
The poster’s look is inspired by the Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay film, Risky Business. A recreation of Tom Cruise’s sunglasses moment from the poster finds itself in Nick’s pose in the new single’s poster.
The poster also bears a tagline that reads, “Sign me up for the full time I’m yours…”
I’m risky… he’s the business 😝🤍 @nickjonas @jonasbrothers Coming soon. 1.17.20 pre order!! #WhatAManGottaDoVideo
In another video snippet that Nick Jonas had share don his Instagram handle, a glimpse of the song and its music featured.
Earlier, the Jonas Brothers had dropped the news about their latest single with a one-of-a-kind poster.
The track will release on 17 January 2020.