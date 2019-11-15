Priyanka Chopra was busy shooting for her upcoming film, The White Tiger, with Rajkummar Rao in Delhi. The actress is finally feeling a sigh of relief after leaving Delhi for Mumbai. It seems that the actress is enjoying Mumbai’s clear blue skies and fresh air, having spent two weeks in the national capital which is choking on polluted air.

On Thursday, Priyanka took to her official Instagram handle to share a video that shows her cherishing the lovely weather of Mumbai. Priyanka made this video while she was going home from Mumbai’s airport. The video featured tall palm trees. Alongside the video, the actress wrote, “The joys of seeing a blue sky after #Delhi,” she wrote with the video, adding a heart and a masked-face emoji .”

Earlier, a few days ago, Priyanka had shared a picture of herself wearing a pollution mask, sitting inside her car in Delhi. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone (SIC).”

Meanwhile, Priyanka also shared a family picture on her Instagram story in which she can be seen posing with the others for a happy family picture. On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.