Ahead of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ first wedding anniversary, Priyanka flew to New York to surprise her husband with a special gift.

Priyanka was in India shooting for her Netflix film The White Tiger.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared a video on her official Instagram account showing her surprising a sleepy Nick Jonas with a German Shepherd puppy named Gino.

Gino will the fourth addition to Priyanka-Nick’s family which also has Diana, another pet the couple owns. Gino is seen dressed in a blue-collar with a white bow as he licks a sleeping Nick all over, while Priyanka greets her partner with , “Good Morning.”

Nick then took to his Instagram handle to share the same video with a caption that read, “Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka also commented on the post with, “Happy almost anniversary babu ur face..hilarious.”

Priyanka also shared a picture of Nick goofing around with Gino.

A perfect ‘almost anniversary’ gift, Gino seems to have brought much happiness to the couple that got married in India last year on 1 December.