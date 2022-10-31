Priyanka Chopra gets overwhelmed with emotions on returning to India

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently the happiest because she is making her almost three-year return to India.

Priyanka shared a photo of her boarding pass for her travel from the USA to Mumbai on Instagram Story.

“Finally..going home after almost 3 years,” she captioned the image, adding a red heart emoji.

Priyanka has lived in the US for several years at this point. When she was 12 years old, she emigrated to America to further her studies. She eventually went back to India and established a successful career in Bollywood.

Priyanka relocated to Hollywood in 2015 after a great run in the Indian film business. She made her debut in the west with a main role in “Quantico,” and ever then, she has been splitting her time between India and the USA.

Not just on the job Additionally, Priyanka has a unique personal connection to the USA. She is married to well-known Hollywood singer Nick Jonas. Malti Marie, her daughter, was also born there.

Priyanka and Nick announced in January 2022 that they had “a kid” through surrogacy. Priyanka said that her newborn had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days under monitoring when she posted the first photo of her child on Mother’s Day in 2022.

According to rumours, Priyanka will soon begin filming in India for Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zaraa,” which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

