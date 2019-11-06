Priyanka Chopra is currently in New Delhi shooting for The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.

She recently shared a goofy picture from a break time with a street food snack, ‘Daulat ki chaat’ on Instagram.

She is seen sitting at a table with a serving of the chaat that has Rs 500 notes stashed as the icing of the bowl in which the chaat is served.

Priyanka captioned the picture, “Cash in my dessert. Now that’s a first #daulatkichaat…”

The 37-year-old also wished her brother-in-law on social media. It is Nick Jonas’ older brother Kevin Jonas’s birthday today.

Kevin turned 32 on 6 November, and Nick and Priyanka Chopra both wished him in a special way.

While Nick shared a picture of the three Jonas brothers on his official Instagram account with a hilarious caption, Priyanka shared a sweet heartfelt note for Kevin.

In the picture that Nick posted, all three Jonas brothers are seen standing in a closed alley looking into the camera, while Nick seems to push his brother’s head into a wall.

Nick captioned the picture, “Happy birthday to my older bro @kevinjonas this is me playfully pushing his head into a wall. Seemed like the appropriate photo to share on his birthday. Love you man.”

Kevin responded to the post with, “Love u buddy” message.

Meanwhile, Priyanka shared a picture from her Mehndi ceremony which was organized alongside a friendly cricket match at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur with a caption that read, “To the brother who always has my back! Happy birthday @kevinjonas may this year be the best one yet! Love you loads..”