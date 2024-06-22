Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirms she’s joining ‘Hero Heeroine’ cast

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has confirmed being a part of the Telugu film “Hero Heeroine”, starring Divya Khossla. She said that the film is a “wonderful opportunity”.

Priyanka said: “I’m thrilled to be part of ‘Hero Heeroine’ and collaborate with the amazing Prerna Arora. This film is a wonderful opportunity, and I can’t wait to bring my character to life alongside such a talented cast and crew.”

“The story is incredibly engaging, and I’m looking forward to the journey we will embark on together to create something truly special for the audience.”

The film marks the Telugu debut of Priyanka, who gained major stardom with her performance with “Udaariyaan”, where she played the role of Tejo Singh Virk.

Produced by Prerna Arora, “Hero Heeroine” also stars Paresh Rawal and Soni Razdan. Shooting is scheduled to commence in July in Hyderabad in Ramoji Film City.

Priyanka is also gearing up for the release of her web show “Dus June ki Raat,” where she stars opposite Tushar Kapoor. The show is set to premiere soon.

Born in Jaipur, Priyanka got her first lead role as Chandni in the film “Lateef To Laden” in 2018.

She ventured into the world of small screen in 2019 with “Gathbandhan”. She was also seen in the crime thriller film “Kandy Twist”. Priyanka was also seen in the reality show “Bigg Boss 16”, which MC Stan won.

Directed by Suresh Kumar, “Hero Heeroine” will have Divya reportedly play the role of Priyadarshini in the Telugu-Hindi film.