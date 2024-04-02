Prithviraj Sukumaran thanks fans for love on ‘The Goat Life’

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the versatile actor known for his captivating performances, took to Instagram to express his heartfelt gratitude to fans for their overwhelming love and support towards his latest venture, ‘The Goat Life’.

In a post adorned with the film’s captivating posters, Prithviraj penned a warm thank you note, acknowledging the boundless affection showered upon the movie. “Thank you for the limitless love! #AADUJEEVITHAM #TheGoatLife In theatres worldwide now! #Aadujeevitham #TheGoatLife,” he wrote, encapsulating his appreciation.

Directed by the esteemed National Award Winner Blessy, ‘The Goat Life’ stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, bringing to life the compelling narrative inspired by Benyamin’s acclaimed novel, Goat Days.

This cinematic masterpiece, produced by Visual Romance, boasts a stellar cast, including Hollywood luminary Jimmy Jean-Louis, talented actress Amala Paul, Indian actor KR Gokul, and esteemed Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby, each adding depth to the storyline with their remarkable performances.

‘Aadujeevitham’, the novel that serves as the foundation for the film, has garnered widespread acclaim, being translated into 12 languages, a testament to its universal appeal.

Penned by the acclaimed writer Benyamin, the story follows the journey of Najeeb, a young man who embarks on a quest for prosperity in a foreign land, encapsulating the struggles and triumphs of his life.

‘The Goat Life’ hit the theatres on March 28, captivating audiences with its poignant narrative and stellar performances.

In addition to his role in ‘The Goat Life’, Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming appearance in the action-packed thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, where he shares the screen with the likes of Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Sonakshi Sinha.

As fans continue to shower their love and appreciation, Prithviraj Sukumaran remains a beacon of talent and dedication in the world of cinema, captivating audiences with each portrayal.