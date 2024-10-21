Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary welcome baby girl

This Karwa Chauth has brought an extra layer of joy for popular couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, as they’ve been blessed with a baby girl. The couple, known for their love story blossoming on ‘Bigg Boss 9’, shared the happy news just a few days after the festive celebration.

Prince Narula, widely recognized for his stints on reality shows like ‘Roadies’ and ‘Bigg Boss’, took to Instagram on Sunday to make the big announcement. Sharing his excitement with fans, he posted a video from a recent ‘Roadies’ audition in Pune on October 20.

During the event, in front of a lively crowd, Prince couldn’t contain his happiness. With a broad smile and enthusiasm, he told the audience, “Main aaplogo ko ek khushkhabri dena chahta hoon, mein baap ban gaya hoon” (I want to share good news with you all, I’ve become a father). He added humorously, “Aur ab toh haq se bol sakte hain… baap ke aage koi bol sakta hai kya” (Now, I can rightfully say, who can speak before a father!).

The heartwarming moment met with cheers, and Prince thanked everyone for their support. In his Instagram post, he expressed his gratitude, writing, “Thank you, everyone, for the love. I’m so happy to share that we are blessed with a baby girl. Yaha bhe main jeet gaya” (Here too, I’ve won).

Prince also gave a shoutout to his ‘Roadies’ co-stars and close friends, Rannvijay Singha and Neha Dhupia, affectionately referring to them as “taya G” (uncle) and “tai G” (aunt). Rannvijay responded by sharing his own post, celebrating the moment Prince revealed he was now a father. “Congratulations @yuvikachaudhary and @princenarula! We are all so lucky to have daughters! God bless you all,” he wrote, along with a series of pictures from the audition set.

Prince and Yuvika tied the knot on October 12, 2018, after falling in love during their time on ‘Bigg Boss’. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year in June and later hosted a baby shower in August.